Fresh data prints coming out of the US may drag on EUR/USD as the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report is anticipated to show a further improvement in the labor market.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Reveres from 50-Day SMA with US NFP Report on Tap - March 31, 2022
- EUR/USD plunges near 1.1070 on higher EU Unemployment Rate and safe-haven appeal - March 31, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Shot down as safe haven flows move into the greenback - March 31, 2022