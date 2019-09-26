EUR/USD reverses again near 1.0965 and approaches multi-year lows

US Dollar gains momentum as Wall Street turns red and despite lower US yields. EUR/USD finds resistance at 1.0965 and turns to the downside. The EUR/USD pair reversed after hitting a fresh daily high …
