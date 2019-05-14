EUR/USD’s bounce from the 5-day MA keeps the immediate bullish view intact. The EUR is showing resilience despite escalating trade tensions. The 100-day MA resistance above 1.13 could come into play …
EUR/USD reverses higher from 5-day MA despite trade tensions, eyes German Zew survey
