In addition to the double top reversal signal, there was also a weekly bearish reversal signal as Tuesday’s trade put the EUR/USD at a two-week low. And it is looking like the 1.0506 weekly low from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Reverses Momentum to Head Down While German Inflation Numbers Released - January 3, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears take control and aim for 1.0450 - January 3, 2023
- EUR/USD breaks to 1.0350 in context of new bull market [Video] - January 3, 2023