EUR/USD is solidly bid while heading into the European session, courtesy of the dovish testimony by the US Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell. The currency pair is currently trading above 1.1265, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD rises above key hurdle ahead of ECB’s minutes
EUR/USD is solidly bid while heading into the European session, courtesy of the dovish testimony by the US Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell. The currency pair is currently trading above 1.1265, …