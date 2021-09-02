EUR/USD rises further to fresh 4-week highs at 1.1870

EUR/USD rises for the fifth consecutive day, no signs of exhaustion yet. The EUR/USD rose further during the American session and climbed to 1.1870, the highest level in almost a month. It then pulled …
