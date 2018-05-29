EUR/USD risk reversals: Bearish bias strongest since April 2017

The slide in EUR/USD has boosted demand for EUR puts. EUR/USD risk reversals hit lowest since April 24, 2017. Euro’s drop to 1.1510 – the lowest level since July 20 seems to have boosted demand for the EUR puts. The EUR/USD one month 25 delta risk …
