The decline in the EUR/USD from the recent high of 1.1961 has weakened demand for the EUR calls, shows the one-month 25 delta risk reversals gauge. The risk reversals gauge fell to 0.10; the lowest level since Nov. 14. The drop from the Nov. 27 high of 0 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD risk reversals hit 4-week low - December 10, 2017
- EUR/USD: Balance Of Risks Into Next Week’s ECB – Nomura - December 10, 2017
- EUR/USD analysis: bearish, but ECB and Fed in the way - December 10, 2017