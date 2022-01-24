Economists at OCBC Bank think the EUR/USD pair is likely to break below the 1.1300 level. “At this juncture, risk-reward likely favours a downside breach of 1.1300, rather than moving higher towards 1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Risk-reward favours a downside breach of 1.1300 – OCBC - January 24, 2022
- Euro Holds Ground as Asset Allocations Unfold Ahead of the Fed. Can EUR/USD Rally? - January 24, 2022
- EUR/USD could lurch higher towards the 1.1415/20 zone – ING - January 24, 2022