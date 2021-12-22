However, economists at Scotiabank expect the world’s most popular currency pair to turn back lower towards 1.12. Holding above 1.1250 to take some pressure off the euro “The EUR is attempting another …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Risk stays seen lower for another test of 1.12 – Scotiabank - December 22, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro approaches critical resistance - December 22, 2021
- When is the final US Q3 GDP report and how could it affect EUR/USD? - December 22, 2021