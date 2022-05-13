EUR/USD risks a deeper decline below 1.0340 – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang, EUR/USD could extend the downtrend to 1.0300 and 1.0200 once it clears 1.0340. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: W …
