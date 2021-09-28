EUR/USD risks a deeper pullback below 1.1680 – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD could slip back to the 1.1630 level on a breach of 1.1680 in the near term. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “Our expectations for EUR …
