UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang suggest further downside could drag EUR/USD to the 1.0720 region in the next few weeks. 24-hour view: Our expectations for EUR …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD risks a probable drop to 1.0720 – UOB - September 5, 2023
- US Dollar Struggles at Resistance Amid Softening Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD - September 4, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Hangs near two-month low, bears have the upper hand below 200-day SMA - September 4, 2023