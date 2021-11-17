We have spoken this week about the support zone in EURUSD. The overnight dip reached this area and we have seen a move higher. The DXY hits a 261.8% extension level. Using the single currency charts, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Room for further EUR selling in the month ahead – MUFG - November 17, 2021
- EUR/USD runs to support as GBP/CHF hits resistance [Video] - November 17, 2021
- Currency Buzz: EUR/USD Breaches 1.13 Mark - November 17, 2021