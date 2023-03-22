EUR/USD preserved its bullish momentum and closed the fourth straight trading day in positive territory on Tuesday. Economists at ING expect the pair to surpass the 1.08 barrier. “We think that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Scope for a break above 1.0800 in the near term as long as sentiment continues to stabilise – ING - March 22, 2023
- EUR/USD: A break higher 1.0815 is a buy signal [Video] - March 22, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Monthly triangle teases momentum traders near 1.0780 ahead of Fed - March 22, 2023