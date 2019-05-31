EUR/USD is leaping towards 1.1200 as US yields indicate substantial rate cuts. Yields are down due to the intensifying trade wars with China, Europe, and now also Mexico. GBP/USD has bounced back …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD: Scope to edge lower to 1.10 in the coming months – Rabobank
EUR/USD is leaping towards 1.1200 as US yields indicate substantial rate cuts. Yields are down due to the intensifying trade wars with China, Europe, and now also Mexico. GBP/USD has bounced back …