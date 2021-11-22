EUR/USD languished near a 16-month low and was weighed down by a combination of factors. Hawkish Fed expectations continued underpinning the greenback amid fresh COVID-19 jitters. Oversold RSI held …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD seems vulnerable near multi-month low, just above mid-1.1200s - November 21, 2021
- EUR/USD signal as Biden nears decision on Fed Chair - November 21, 2021
- EUR/USD: Vulnerable to downside risks to Euro Area activity – Goldman Sachs - November 21, 2021