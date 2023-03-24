Analyst at Rabobank maintain their one and three month forecasts for the EUR/USD pair at 1.06 and 1.05 respectively, but they tweaked their six and 12-month forecast, pushing them slightly higher.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Seen at 1.05 in three months – Rabobank - March 24, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Looks Overstretched For The Time Being - March 24, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: The beginning of the end of the tightening cycle - March 24, 2023