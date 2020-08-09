EUR/USD should see further gains to end-2021 on global recovery, accordingly, economists at Westpac forecast the pair at 1.23 by end-2021. “The agreement reached by European lawmakers in late July to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD seen at 1.23 by end-2021 on global recovery – Westpac - August 9, 2020
- EUR/USD dissipates upside pressure, signals a correction to 1.1646 – Commerzbank - August 7, 2020
- The Swiss Franc Pulls Ahead Of The U.S. Dollar - August 7, 2020