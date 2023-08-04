EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.1000 in the American session. The US July jobs report showed an uninspiring increase of 187,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls and a downward revision to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD seen falling to 1.08 on a three-month perspective – Rabobank - August 4, 2023
- EUR/USD: Overall fundamental backdrop continues to support a gradual recovery – Citi - August 4, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: The hunt for the 1.1150 zone - August 4, 2023