EUR/USD is declining towards 0.9950 on soaring hawkish Fed bets. Stagnation in Retail Sales indicates a decline in consumers’ confidence in the economy. The odds of stagflation in the Eurozone have …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD sees a downside to near 0.9950 as DXY strengthens, US Retail Sales in focus - September 15, 2022
- DHL Supply Chain to invest EUR 500 mn in India in next 5 yrs to fuel expansion - September 15, 2022
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY holds marginal gains, US Retail Sales awaited for fresh impulse - September 15, 2022