EUR/USD is expected to extend a rally above 1.0650 on less-hawkish Fed bets. A sheer drop in US Average Hourly Earnings will be added to the downside inflation filters. The USD Index witnessed a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD sees more upside above 1.0650 despite upbeat US NFP - January 8, 2023
- Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, US CPI - January 8, 2023
- EUR/USD Faces Another Test with German Industrial Production in Focus - January 8, 2023