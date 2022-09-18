The EUR/USD pair attempted an upside break above the three-day consolidation formed in a narrow range of 0.9950-1.0020 in the last week. The asset is expected to generate gains as a break above 1.0040 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays inside bearish channel below $1,700, Fed in focus - September 18, 2022
- EUR/USD sees upside above 1.0050 despite soaring Fed bets - September 18, 2022
- Trading Support And Resistance EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY - September 18, 2022