EUR/USD charted a spinning bottom candle on Thursday. That seller exhaustion candle indicates scope for a rise to 1.12. A better-than-expected US GDP could yield broad-based USD rally. The EUR/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Seller exhaustion ahead of US GDP - July 26, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Spinning bottom makes today’s close pivotal - July 25, 2019
- EUR/USD Analysis: ECB’s announcement in the process of being priced in - July 25, 2019