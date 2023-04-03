EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, extends Friday’s losses after two-week uptrend. Softer Eurozone inflation numbers contrast with upbeat prints of monthly US Core PCE Price Index to weigh …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD sellers attack 1.0800 as risk aversion joins consolidation ahead of US PMI, NFP - April 2, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears lurking below key trendline support - April 2, 2023
- USD/CAD bears lurking on OPEC news - April 2, 2023