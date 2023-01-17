EUR/USD has observed selling interest around 1.0800 as the risk-aversion theme is gaining traction. Fed Barkin is of the view that the inflation peak has been passed but halting policy tightening is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD senses barricades around 1.0800 amid caution in market mood - January 17, 2023
- EUR/USD Might Be at the Start of a Minor Correction Lower - January 17, 2023
- Euro to US Dollar Spot Exchange Rates for 2012 - January 17, 2023