EUR/USD is expected to see an eventual break above its downtrend from May 2021 and 50% retracement at 1.0931/44, analysts at Credit Suisse report. “Whilst we see scope for further consolidation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD set retest the 1.1035 YTD high after consolidation phase – Credit Suisse - March 30, 2023
- EUR/USD Hands Back Some Gains, German CPI Data In Focus - March 30, 2023
- EUR/USD: Scope for downside in the near-term – Crédit Agricole - March 30, 2023