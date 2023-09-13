The EUR/USD slid on Wednesday as US CPI figures failed to inspire markets meaningfully. ECB coming down the pipe with another rate call on Thursday. Market economists anticipate the ECB to stand pat …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD set to challenge 1.07 as ECB looms ahead with rates on the table - September 13, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro caught between the ECB and more US data - September 13, 2023
- EUR/USD – Bearish Developments Ahead of the European Central Bank Meeting - September 13, 2023