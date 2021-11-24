EUR/USD set to correct higher towards the 1.1456/1.1522 resistance zone – Commerzbank

EUR/USD has returned to the 1.1250 area. However, RSI divergence points to a corrective phase higher with initial resistance seen at the 1.1456/1522 region, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical …
