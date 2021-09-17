Therefore, economists at Danske Bank continue to see downside risks to EUR/USD over the coming year, targeting 1.15 in 12 months. “For the dollar, the key remains that tapering is being viewed as a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Tries To Rebound Ahead Of The Weekend - September 17, 2021
- EUR/USD set to edge lower towards the 1.15 level – Danske Bank - September 17, 2021
- EUR/USD regains the smile and targets 1.1800 - September 17, 2021