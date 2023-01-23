EUR/USD gains have extended to trade on a 1.09 handle for the first time since last April. New cycle highs are set to keep the focus on gains extending to the 1.10+ zone, according to economists at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD set to reach 1.1000/50 shortly – Scotiabank - January 23, 2023
- EUR/USD hits 9-month high, set for its next bullish cycle [Video] - January 23, 2023
- NBU’s Net Currency Sale On Interbank Amounts To USD 715 Million On January 16-20 - January 23, 2023