EUR/USD remains firmer at the highest levels since March 2022, up for the fourth consecutive day. US Dollar Index (DXY) slips beneath 100.80 yearly low as softer yields strength bearish bias about the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Set to refresh 13-month high as DXY renews one-year low on soft US inflation - April 13, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eyes 1.1100 as US Inflation softens and hawkish ECB bets soar - April 13, 2023
- EUR/USD grinds near one-year high near 1.1050, US Retail Sales, Michigan CSI eyed - April 13, 2023