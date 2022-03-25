EUR/USD set to slump towards 1.08-1.09 in the coming weeks – ING

EUR/USD has benefited from some dollar softness to climb back above 1.10, although the pair is struggling to find enough bullish support to extend the run to 1.11. The balance of risks for EUR/USD …
