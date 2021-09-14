EUR/USD set to slump towards the 1.17 level – OCBC

The inability to breach the 1.1900 resistance last week saw the EUR/USD turn tail and retest the 1.1800 support. With the lady not for tapering at the European Central bank, economists at OCBC Bank …
