EUR/USD has found a floor at 1.0825. Whilst economists at Credit Suisse continue to look for this to hold for a consolidation phase, the broader risk stays seen lower for an eventual break to expose …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Lacks Momentum Ahead Of Fed Interest Rate Decision - March 16, 2022
- EUR/USD set to suffer a substantial drop to the 2020 low at 1.0635 – Credit Suisse - March 16, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro to stabilize above 1.1000 on a dovish Fed hike - March 16, 2022