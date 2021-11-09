In the view of the analysts at Scotiabank, EUR/USD could plunge to 1.1100 should the 1.1400 demand area give way. “Steep swings over the past two weeks have left it a clear risk of a test & cross of 1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Set to test 1.1100 if 1.1400 caves in – Scotiabank - November 8, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: 10-DMA probes recovery moves - November 8, 2021
- EUR/USD steady approaches 1.1600 amid overall US dollar weakness - November 8, 2021