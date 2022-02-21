EUR/USD is eyeing 1.1280 for ground as investors shift to defensives amid the risk-off impulse. The invasion of Russia on Ukraine may attract sanctions from the EU at the earliest. Europe’s PMI …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD sets for a ground near 1.1280, weighs by the extension of military drills in Belarus - February 20, 2022
- USD/JPY: Bears are hopeful around 114.80 as the geopolitical jitters underpin yen - February 20, 2022
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD seesaws near $24.00 inside monthly rising wedge - February 20, 2022