EUR/USD drifts ahead of ECB policy decision. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s technical outlook. Short-term charts reflect sideways trading in spot and momentum indicators are flat. EUR …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Short-term charts reflect sideways trading, momentum indicators are flat – Scotiabank - September 14, 2023
- EUR/USD to stage a short-lived rally up towards 1.08 if the ECB hikes rates – MUFG - September 14, 2023
- EUR/USD: Failure to reclaim 1.0820/1.0850 ould mean persistence in downtrend – SocGen - September 14, 2023