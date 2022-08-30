EUR/USD has been finding some support near 0.9920 but remains vulnerable. The pair is set to trade within a 0.99-1.01 range this week, economists at ING report. “Markets now price a 63 bps ECB hike on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD should remain offered in a 0.9900-1.0100 range this week – ING - August 30, 2022
- EUR/USD: Period of consolidation seems likely in the near-term – Crédit Agricole - August 30, 2022
- EUR/USD to fall to 0.90 this winter – Nomura - August 30, 2022