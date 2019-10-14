EUR/USD Showing Positive Signs Above 1.1000

After a long struggle, the Euro managed to clear the 1.1000 resistance against the US Dollar. A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.1000 on the 4-hours chart of EUR/USD.
