EUR/USD extended its rise above the 1.1400 resistance area. A significant bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.1310 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD Technical Analysis Looking at the 4-hours …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Showing Positive Signs Above 1.1370 - July 19, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggles for a firm direction above $1,800 - July 19, 2020
- Inside the Currency Market: EUR/USD Vs USD and correlations - July 19, 2020