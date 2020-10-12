EUR/USD remains pressured above 1.1800 on renewed coronavirus concerns. The spread between the US-EU inflation expectations is widening in a USD-positive manner. ECB’s President Lagarde is likely to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD shows bullish appetite but don’t get excited yet [Video] - October 12, 2020
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD break resistance but questions remain - October 12, 2020
- EUR/USD technical outlook improving ahead of a quiet trading day - October 12, 2020