Improved risk appetite has weighed down the 10-year US Treasury yields to 3.54%. The EUR/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves around 1.0750 in the early Tokyo session. The major currency major …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD shows sheer volatility contraction around 1.0750 ahead of US Inflation - January 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Breaks Out to New Trend High but Can it Keep Going? - January 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Hawkish ECB officials underpin the EUR - January 11, 2023