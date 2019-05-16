US Dollar rises across the board supported by US data and yields. Equity prices in Wall Street sharply higher and DXY at strongest in almost two weeks. The EUR/USD pair dropped further below 1.1200 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD shows some action and drops to 9-day lows, tests 1.1170
US Dollar rises across the board supported by US data and yields. Equity prices in Wall Street sharply higher and DXY at strongest in almost two weeks. The EUR/USD pair dropped further below 1.1200 …