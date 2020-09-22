EUR/USD is comatose around its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of 1.1771, with investors waiting for fresh cues from the European stocks . On Monday, the pair fell by more than 0.5% from 1.1840 to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD sidelined near 50-day SMA, focus on stocks - September 22, 2020
- EUR/USD returns inside the channel; neutral in short-term [Video] - September 21, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Slump to accelerate on a break below 1.1695 - September 21, 2020