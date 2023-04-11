EUR/USD logjammed at 1.09. Economists at Société Générale expect the pair to see tedious price action. “EUR/USD continues to struggle above 1.09 but to the downside we think risks are limited which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Sideways shuffle and subdued volatility until the May ECB and FOMC meetings – SocGen - April 11, 2023
- EUR/USD looks bid and regains the 1.0900 mark and above - April 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro closes in on key resistance area - April 11, 2023