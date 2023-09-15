The EUR/USD fell a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as the ECB raised interest rates by 25 basis points. However, the PPI numbers out of t …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Eur/Usd Signal: Ecb Raises Rates - September 15, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Defying gravity near 1.0650 ahead of Fed’s decision - September 15, 2023
- Finance Ministry sells government bonds for UAH 253.9 billion, USD 2.2 billion and EUR 661 million in 8M - September 15, 2023