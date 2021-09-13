EUR/USD sinks to new lows near 1.1770, dollar looks stronger

EUR/USD sheds ground for the second session in a row and breaks below the key support at 1.1800 to record new multi-week lows in the vicinity of 1.1770. The renewed weakness surrounding the pair comes …
