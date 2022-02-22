EUR/USD is on the back foot as traders await further developments to unfold amid the Ukraine crisis. Federal Reserve sentiment is also contributing to a firmer US dollar. EUR/USD is trading flat in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD sinks to test below 1.13 the figure with Ukraine crisis heating up - February 21, 2022
- EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Finds offers near 0.8330 as trendline and horizontal resistance coincide - February 21, 2022
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Downside Path Not Over Yet - February 21, 2022