EUR/USD eyes 1.2200 amid broad US dollar weakness. Further upside appears elusive amid rising Treasury yields. Focus shifts to the US durable goods data and Prelim GDP. EUR/USD flirts with daily highs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD sits at monthly highs near 1.2180 amid US dollar weakness - February 25, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: On the Verge of a Bullish Breakout - February 25, 2021
- EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over 1.2197, Weakens Under 1.2151 - February 24, 2021